ODA Skincare

My sister's going to start as a skincare professional and needed a logo. Based on her desired sketch I went on to build an entire identity out of this illustration that will be used on multiple media including notepads, business cards, her website, t-shirts, totebags, flyers, … and these cute little containers she'll use as gift-card containers. As having these guys lasercut by a firm was as expensive as buying the machine myself I went on and did exactly that.