Karolina Stepien

Mobile shop

Karolina Stepien
Karolina Stepien
  • Save
Mobile shop webdesign mobile graphic design
Download color palette

Hi, these are screens of the mobile shop with natural cosmetics.
Design in Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Karolina Stepien
Karolina Stepien

More by Karolina Stepien

View profile
    • Like