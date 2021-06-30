Bettina Bergendahl

And another drink!

Bettina Bergendahl
Bettina Bergendahl
  • Save
And another drink! typography vector ui logo illustration icon drink design branding
Download color palette

Continuing with my summer drinks themed vector illustrations, in honor of the 95 degree weather today!

(Font choices - Josefin Sans + Avenir)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Bettina Bergendahl
Bettina Bergendahl

More by Bettina Bergendahl

View profile
    • Like