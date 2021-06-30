Studio Sampersand

Mechanic logo variants

Mechanic logo variants vector identity branding logo
Created an easy-peazy brand identity for my buddy, who's a mechanic. Also did a website design & coding (based off a template) as I'm learning to code now. Go check it out at: www.eddysmetsmotors.be

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
