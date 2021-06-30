Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tasty Eats Cookbook Cover

Tasty Eats Cookbook Cover typography graphic design
This cookbook cover (and recipe spread) showcased one of my favorite recipes. This project focused on page layout, hierarchy, and photographic elements in typography.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
