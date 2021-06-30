HeartFlow Brand Style Guide

When I started at HeartFlow, a great deal of print and digital design work was outsourced. This resulted in variation and a lack of consistency. In response, I created a brand style guide shortly after I moved into the product designer position so that the HeartFlow brand was uniform across all platforms, regardless of whether or not the work was being executed in-house. The style guide includes detailed information on the company's mission, voice, design language, logo usage, typography, color palette, photography, and UI components.