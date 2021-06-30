Alaina

HeartFlow Brand Style Guide

Alaina
Alaina
  • Save
HeartFlow Brand Style Guide
Download color palette

When I started at HeartFlow, a great deal of print and digital design work was outsourced. This resulted in variation and a lack of consistency. In response, I created a brand style guide shortly after I moved into the product designer position so that the HeartFlow brand was uniform across all platforms, regardless of whether or not the work was being executed in-house. The style guide includes detailed information on the company's mission, voice, design language, logo usage, typography, color palette, photography, and UI components.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Alaina
Alaina

More by Alaina

View profile
    • Like