HeartFlow Icon Library

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As we solidified the brand, a new icon library had to be built to support our needs on mobile and our internal/external web applications. As I rebuilt the library, I made sure to embrace the clean, simplified look outlined in our design language by using orthographic, recognizable shapes. To date, I have built and maintained 200+ icons for our brand.