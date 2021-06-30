Alaina

HeartFlow Icon Library

As we solidified the brand, a new icon library had to be built to support our needs on mobile and our internal/external web applications. As I rebuilt the library, I made sure to embrace the clean, simplified look outlined in our design language by using orthographic, recognizable shapes. To date, I have built and maintained 200+ icons for our brand.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
