Kon Cremolada

Kon Cremolada
In a city as hot as Austin, chilled treats can be serious business. One thing that sets Kon apart in the frozen-ice game (beside's the pedigree of their sister business, Killa Wasi) is their awesome selection of traditional Peruvian flavors. For the logo and menu, I wanted a design that inspired nostalgia, drawing on the childhood joy that comes with a sweet treat. While the logo pulls inspiration from vintage ice-cream truck lettering, the menu channels vintage scratch and sniff stickers, and will become their own stickers marking each order.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
