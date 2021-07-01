Valentyna Bakhal

Aesthetics Main Screen Concept

Aesthetics Main Screen Concept graphic design clean webdesign web mainscreen black shapes 3d minimalism blackandwhite bw uiux ui dailyui typography inspiration design concept
Hi guys! 💥

Here is a quick first screen concept. What do you think?

If you like the idea press "L" ❤

