Jay

Blue Splash

Jay
Jay
Hire Me
  • Save
Blue Splash illustration branding animal 3d packaging design logo penguin whale dolphin bear kids toothbrush bluesplash
Blue Splash illustration branding animal 3d packaging design logo penguin whale dolphin bear kids toothbrush bluesplash
Blue Splash illustration branding animal 3d packaging design logo penguin whale dolphin bear kids toothbrush bluesplash
Download color palette
  1. bluesplash-bigbox-1600x1200.jpg
  2. bluesplash-2.jpg
  3. bluesplash-smallboxes-1600x1200.jpg

Logo design, packaging design and 3D design for a customer selling bamboo toothbrushes for children. I worked on all the graphics including all the different animal characters that also were engraved on the toothbrushes themselves to give options for kids to choose their favorite animal. :)

Jay
Jay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me
Like