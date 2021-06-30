Collectable Shop Logo Rebrand

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This was a branding project for a logo design class. The prompt was to redesign a brand/store and create a stationary suite that went along with that. The Wizard's Wagon is a comics and collectables shop in St. Louis's Delmar Loop. To start I merged the concepts of geek and wizard to create this icon, then added custom type designed(designed from scratch) to add a playful nature to the brand. Finally, I paired the muted tones of blue with a vibrant yellow to add visual contrast, and created icons representing different fantasy elements to go along with Wizard's Wagon.