Collectable Shop Logo Rebrand

This was a branding project for a logo design class. The prompt was to redesign a brand/store and create a stationary suite that went along with that. The Wizard's Wagon is a comics and collectables shop in St. Louis's Delmar Loop. To start I merged the concepts of geek and wizard to create this icon, then added custom type designed(designed from scratch) to add a playful nature to the brand. Finally, I paired the muted tones of blue with a vibrant yellow to add visual contrast, and created icons representing different fantasy elements to go along with Wizard's Wagon.