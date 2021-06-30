Karan Malhotra

Food Delivery App

Karan Malhotra
Karan Malhotra
  • Save
Food Delivery App user interface ui app
Download color palette

Food Delivery App
I will share animated and full version soon. I am curious about your ideas for now, please share with me!
Hope you all enjoy it.
Feel Free to feedback and comment.
Guys don’t forget to press “L” ❤️
Thanks.

To view my latest work you can follow me on Behance and Instagram:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/KaranMalhotra
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karanmalhotradesigns/

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact us
karanmalhotradesigns@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Karan Malhotra
Karan Malhotra

More by Karan Malhotra

View profile
    • Like