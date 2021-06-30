Yuri Fidélis

Logo for Rubi sophisticated coffee shop art nouveau retro logo vector identity branding
Logo for Rubi, a confectionery and coffee shop opened in 2019, in Campos do Jordão, Brazil. Set in Louise Fili's beautiful Montecatini. The base for the project was a need to communicate Rubi's high-standard and elegant offering of confections, cakes and coffee.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
