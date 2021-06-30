Kristaps Eltermanis

Landing page - Daily UI 003

Landing page - Daily UI 003 blue shop store e-commerce commerce homeware ui blender web design hero section landing page 3d minimal form daily ui challenge
Daily UI - Day 3 - Landing page.

Landing page design for a homeware brand MEBE. Tried to incorporate some 3D models - let me know what you think!

