Mega Type Bundle v2.0 (12 typefaces!)

The MEGA bundle!
Includes every typeface (12) in the store + a bonus acid asset pack!
Original cost - 100€ / With the bundle discount - 50€

The bundle includes:
Gogoli Grotesk v1.0 / Lugati Sans v1.0 / KT Cement / Kaotik Grotesk / Striktus / Kaotizm / Digitopia / Ignotus / Tsipuna Grotesk / Hapesira / KT Servis / Retrika + acid asset pack!

Get it here: kulture.gumroad.com/l/ohXVr

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
