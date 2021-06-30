Nathan Beasley

Lowe's Refresh

Nathan Beasley
Nathan Beasley
  • Save
Lowe's Refresh graphic design vector branding digital
Download color palette

My latest brand refresh for fun: Lowe's. You can see more at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122587515/Lowes-Refresh

Thanks for the peek!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Nathan Beasley
Nathan Beasley

More by Nathan Beasley

View profile
    • Like