Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
André

#DailyUI - Day 8 - 404 Page

André
André
  • Save
#DailyUI - Day 8 - 404 Page dailyui design ui study challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
Download color palette

#DailyUI - Day 8

404 Page

Design Hint...

Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
André
André

More by André

View profile
    • Like