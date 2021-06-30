Hands Holding Presentation Mockup Tablet Showcase

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Link
This mockup will help you improve your presentations or any other project. Here you will find quality images, photographed in high resolution in our studio. All objects, lights and shadows are isolated. Mockups are easy to edit via Adobe Photoshop™ Smart Objects. It is useful, elegant and easy to apply. Perfect for print and web design. Surprise your customers with quality and beauty!