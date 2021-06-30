Leena Kisonen

Sea Friends

Sea Friends fish animal illustration shells sea horse scandinavian style tote bag cute pastels color harmony flat style sea animals scandinavian illustration leena kisonen flat color
I have created a few nature-themed tote bag designs for Ecoru in Japan!

Will be sharing the designs here over the next few days, here's the first one inspired by curious sea creatures. 🦀🐟🐚

