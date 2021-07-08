Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mateusz Małys

iPhone X Clay App Mockup Dark

  • Save
iPhone X Clay App Mockup Dark vector ux ui app design
  1. Introduction and instalation.png
  2. details2_1574529819957.png
  3. details6_1574529883071.png
  4. details4_1574529845362.png
  5. details5_1574529865623.png
  6. details3_1574529832487.png

iPhone X Dark Clay mockup for presenting your beautiful designs. In package you will find 5 unique scenes for you to choose and adjust from. Scenes are fully editable with vector layers for scalability. To place you designs just double click on dedicated layer or simply drag and drop them. You can download at UI8 or here and use it for free.

iphonex-mockup-dark.zip
40 MB
Download
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Product designer passionate about meaningful experiences

