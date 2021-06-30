Animasus

Levium Email

Animasus
Animasus
  • Save
Levium Email design graphic design welcome email e-commerce email design email
Download color palette

The welcome email design for Levium, created a few years back.
https://levium.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Animasus
Animasus
Los Angeles based Art Director & Designer & Illustrator

More by Animasus

View profile
    • Like