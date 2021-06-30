Jesse Noah Zoutewelle

Bindinc Branding

Jesse Noah Zoutewelle
Jesse Noah Zoutewelle
Hire Me
  • Save
Bindinc Branding photography artdirection branding design
Download color palette

New work! Redesign for Bindinc.

The heritage of Bindinc lies in print. But the world is constantly changing and is becoming more and more digital. Bindinc is going with that flow, to be able to focus on the essence. And that is literally what we did with photography. From blur to focus, all in one image. In characteristic and rich in contrast black and white.

Full case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122589585/Bindinc-Redesign

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Jesse Noah Zoutewelle
Jesse Noah Zoutewelle
Art director & Designer - FWA judge
Hire Me

More by Jesse Noah Zoutewelle

View profile
    • Like