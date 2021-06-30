The rich formalism of Iranian architectural styles makes it possible to look at it as a source of ready-made objects with high generative potentials; A collection of objects taken from existing reality. This set of objects is used as the starting point of the design. They are edited, redefined, collapsed, collaged, and created an alternative reality during this process; A strange reality that lies somewhere between a familiar reality and an unfamiliar reality; Imagination; Uncertain boundaries between reality and fantasy. "Mystery" tries to conceive of another reality from familiar realities, and to show that the world can take other forms. Figures that not only do not need to be familiar on the basis of stereotyped beliefs, but also challenge our entire understanding of the world and its realities.

The basic concept has made up in Rhinoceros3D then it's been generated and got smoothed ( remeshed ) in Zbrush and rendered in Keyshot .

The whole practical process took one week to generate the final concept .