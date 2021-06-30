UI/UX Kits

Ogena - Minimal Elementor Template Kit

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Ogena - Minimal Elementor Template Kit art blogger blog lifestyle photography branding design ui design ux design ux ui app development web development web design elementor kit elementor minimal website web
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Ogena is minimalistic and modern Elementor Template Kit. Minimal design of the template kit comes with clean typography suitable for any creative person or agency. Ogena Elementor Template Kit comes with 10 fully editable predefined pages and its optimized for free Hello Elementor theme.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like