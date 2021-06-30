Andrea Vollendorf
unfold

Fanimal

Andrea Vollendorf
unfold
Andrea Vollendorf for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Fanimal events event tickets ticket music pink design landing minimal web design ux landing page website ui
Download color palette

I'm pretty sure this was my first project here at Unfold. Strict guidelines and a tight schedule had us prioritize functionality first. I took a trip down memory lane and reimagined what the homepage could have looked like. 🦩

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like