Caliris - Responsive One Page WordPress Theme

Caliris - Responsive One Page WordPress Theme elegant modern trending minimal photography lifestyle blogger blog design ui design ux design ux ui app web development web design website theme wordpress theme wordpress
Caliris is modern one page WordPress theme suitable for any creative person or agency. It is full responsive to fit any screen size. This colorful theme comes with Portfolio and Team custom posts type which content is loading using ajax on front single page (big front one page). This awesome feature makes this one page WordPress theme unique.

