Caliris - Responsive One Page WordPress Theme

Caliris is modern one page WordPress theme suitable for any creative person or agency. It is full responsive to fit any screen size. This colorful theme comes with Portfolio and Team custom posts type which content is loading using ajax on front single page (big front one page). This awesome feature makes this one page WordPress theme unique.