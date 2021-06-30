Eclipticbox

BeXpandy phoenix marketplace migration geo branding logo
This is the logo for the Global Immigration marketplace that connects people who wish to emigrate and immigration experts as well as generates all immigration opportunities all over the world.
The meaning is a combination of several symbols:
- the phoenix as a symbol of new hopes, beginnings, opportunities and the beginning of a new stage of life.
- the "ok" gesture
- and the planet.

In general, this implies the possibility of non trouble emigration to anywhere in the world

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
