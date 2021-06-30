🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the logo for the Global Immigration marketplace that connects people who wish to emigrate and immigration experts as well as generates all immigration opportunities all over the world.
The meaning is a combination of several symbols:
- the phoenix as a symbol of new hopes, beginnings, opportunities and the beginning of a new stage of life.
- the "ok" gesture
- and the planet.
In general, this implies the possibility of non trouble emigration to anywhere in the world