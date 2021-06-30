Pieter Coenjaerts
Utopia Branding

Phylum, software development security logo animation

Pieter Coenjaerts
Utopia Branding
Pieter Coenjaerts for Utopia Branding
Hire Us
  • Save
Phylum, software development security logo animation bird development startup fintech tech it software cyber security cyber geometric brand identity after effects vector design branding animated gif motion animation logo
Download color palette

Logo animation for Phylum, a software company.

The animation takes into account the geometric language in which the logo is created. The movement reflects the versatile and dynamic character of the company and the brand.

Logo design by Alex Tass
Animation by Pieter Coenjaerts

75fa3de1062e3ceaf4b914b972ba41f6
Rebound of
Phylum, software development security logo design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Utopia Branding
Utopia Branding
Hire Us

More by Utopia Branding

View profile
    • Like