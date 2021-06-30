Font Resources

Modern and Unique Font - Horyzon

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Modern and Unique Font - Horyzon display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Horyzon is Modern and Unique font that includes uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numerals, ligatures & punctuation. this font can also be combined with other fonts like serif, script and handwritten. This font is suitable for graphic design needs such as: magazines, poster , branding, apparel, movie headlines etc..

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like