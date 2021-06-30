Elemental Symbols ATLA

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is one of my favorite piece of art I have created. This is from a pretty famous TV-show called Avatar; The Last Airbender which used to be telecasted on Nickelodeon back in the days. In the show, this was drawn by Uncle Iroh in the ninth episode of Book 2 where he teaches his nephew Zuko to draw wisdom from different cultures, not from a single source in which case, it can become stale. In case you have any queries, feel free to drop a message. If you like the concept, kindly do follow.