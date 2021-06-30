Space Canary Badge

The Great Migration 🚀 This space themed badge was illustrated for Orbit. A few months back they planned and implemented a move from their Slack group to a Discord server. The members that adopted this "migration" early on were given limited-edition stickers of this Space Canary to commemorate the move.

Fun Fact: This week I started working full time for Orbit, as their Senior Brand Designer! They were originally a repeat freelance client of mine but now I'm part of the crew. Look out for more fun space themed work such as this in the weeks to come. ✨