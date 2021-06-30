Jarod Octon

Space Canary Badge patches icon design san diego space travel blue origin nasa spacex canary design astronaut outerspace space badges adobe illustrator illustrator illustration badge branding logo graphic design
The Great Migration 🚀 This space themed badge was illustrated for Orbit. A few months back they planned and implemented a move from their Slack group to a Discord server. The members that adopted this "migration" early on were given limited-edition stickers of this Space Canary to commemorate the move.

Fun Fact: This week I started working full time for Orbit, as their Senior Brand Designer! They were originally a repeat freelance client of mine but now I'm part of the crew. Look out for more fun space themed work such as this in the weeks to come. ✨

Hi. I'm an illustrator and designer based in San Diego, CA.
