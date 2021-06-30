Brittany Calderon

Usagi Tsukino

Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Hire Me
  • Save
Usagi Tsukino girly saf anime san antonio illustration character pink cute kawaii adorable usagi
Download color palette

Happy Birthday to the best sailor babe out there! 💖 Usagi is the absolute cutest and most relatable! I love how unapologetically herself she is! I hope we can all take note on feeling free to just bee ourselves! 💖💖🐝

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Honey Bee Yourself 🐝 💕
Hire Me

More by Brittany Calderon

View profile
    • Like