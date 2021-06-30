Usagi Tsukino

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy Birthday to the best sailor babe out there! 💖 Usagi is the absolute cutest and most relatable! I love how unapologetically herself she is! I hope we can all take note on feeling free to just bee ourselves! 💖💖🐝