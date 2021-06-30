Alex Angel

POTOK

Alex Angel
Alex Angel
  • Save
POTOK logo design branding
Download color palette

Here is the link to live website – www.alexangel.ru/portfolio/logotypes/potok/
We are open for new project! Email us — aendzhel@gmail.com
Behance — www.behance.net/aendzhel
Instagram — www.instagram.com/aendzhel

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Alex Angel
Alex Angel

More by Alex Angel

View profile
    • Like