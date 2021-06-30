Benjamin Nelson
Plume

Tiers 1, 2, & 3 Network Support Dashboard

Here’s are some designs I did for Plume’s Frontline web app, a comprehensive dashboard and set of tools for tiers 1, 2, & 3 support for internet service providers. Used by support and tech personnel, this product allows for instant customer network health check, stats on quality of experience of devices in the home, connection speed tests, historical and live connection data, as well as customer management. Both dark and light mode experiences are available to the users.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
