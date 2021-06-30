Amity studio

GEMS logo

GEMS logo vector minimal bulgaria logo identity typography design branding
Logo for health organisation. GEMS – the Global Education of Medicine and Science, helps in advancing healthcare and technological ﬁelds that are currently developing.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
