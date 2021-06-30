Travel Ticket Booking App Design ✈

Hi, Creative peoples,

There are couple of screen about Travel guide and booking app. Hope you enjoy it's as well as give commentry that will help me also.

Traveling at least one time a year become a norm nowadays, to escape daily life, learn something new and expand the perspective people are constantly searching for a new unique destination. Although there are hundreds of apps that make travelers’ life easier, the industry is expanding every day. I wanted to focus on travel guides and travel recommendations.

From my research, I knew that users were looking for interesting content with useful travel tips, so I devote some time to work on the page and text layout.