DailyUI #3 | Landing Page

DailyUI #3 | Landing Page 100dayschallenge design 100daychallenge branding graphic design landingpage videogame dailyui
Another new concept!
This time, I tried to make a landing page for the marketing of a fictitious video game.
I had fun drawing an asset with digital watercolors :)

What do you think?

#DailyUI3 #landingpage

