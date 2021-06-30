Henrique Abraão

Editorial Book Design (Academic Project)

Henrique Abraão
Henrique Abraão
  • Save
Editorial Book Design (Academic Project) book editorial illustration design
Download color palette

Editorial Book design, using screentone on kraft Paper.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Henrique Abraão
Henrique Abraão

More by Henrique Abraão

View profile
    • Like