Praveen S

Case Study On Vacant Hospital Beds

Praveen S
Praveen S
  • Save
Case Study On Vacant Hospital Beds covid19 vacantbeds medicalapp hospital typography vector illustration branding ui design app ux
Download color palette

Hey,Been working on this case study recently. Covid-19 has made it extremely difficult for hospitals to keep track of the vacant beds and to provide updated information about it to the people. This application would provide users with updated information and real time alerts.

Praveen S
Praveen S

More by Praveen S

View profile
    • Like