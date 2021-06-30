Daria Moroz

MyStats - Dashboard Concept

Daria Moroz
Daria Moroz
  • Save
MyStats - Dashboard Concept app minimal research dashboard ui web design website webdesign figma uxui design
Download color palette

Hi, guys!
I would like to share a part of style exploration for a finance tracking app.

Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
Don't forget to press "L" if you like it ❤️
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Daria Moroz
Daria Moroz

More by Daria Moroz

View profile
    • Like