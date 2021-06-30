Sakshi Raj

UI/UX prototype design (website) - SCHMOOZE!

UI/UX prototype design (website) - SCHMOOZE!
Capturing the art of informal conversation & gossip at a click!
WEBSITE DESIGN - SCHMOOZE
The initial stages of developing the UI/UX design (layout, wireframes, 
typography, content structure, prototype) of the website.

