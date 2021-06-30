Le Z

Hot Air Balloon #DailyLogoChallenge 2

Le Z
Le Z
  • Save
Hot Air Balloon #DailyLogoChallenge 2 dailylogo dailylogochallenge illustration logo design brand branding
Download color palette

Logo for the #DailyLogoChallenge

Feel free to criticize my work !

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Le Z
Le Z

More by Le Z

View profile
    • Like