Salah Phone Wallpaper Design [Free Download]

Salah Phone Wallpaper Design [Free Download] icon typography minimal app advertising branding mobile design interaction vector illustration web design
Hi there everyone! Today here's my wallpaper design.

One of the EPL's lethal forward and had to pay homage by designing a wallpaper for him,

To Download Visit : https://bit.ly/3x7PivS

To Watch How I Design These Wallpapers Watch My Youtube Channel : https://bit.ly/3yeu8fJ

Any thoughts on this? Share your feedback with me I would really appreciate it.

