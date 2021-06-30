Juslene Lobeu

Daily UI #012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) - Challenge #12

Daily UI #012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) - Challenge #12 daily012 design daily ui dailyui dailyuichallenge
Challenge DailyUI #012

Design para listagem de produtos e detalhes em view.

Adoraria receber alguns feedbacks para conseguir melhorar as minhas habilidades

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
