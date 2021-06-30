Mateusz Małys

Chameleon Design System

Mateusz Małys
Mateusz Małys
  • Save
Chameleon Design System icon typography logo app design branding ux ui
Chameleon Design System icon typography logo app design branding ux ui
Chameleon Design System icon typography logo app design branding ux ui
Chameleon Design System icon typography logo app design branding ux ui
Chameleon Design System icon typography logo app design branding ux ui
Chameleon Design System icon typography logo app design branding ux ui
Download color palette
  1. details6_1574034895563 (1).png
  2. details6_1574034895599.png
  3. details6_1574034895638.png
  4. details6_1574034895571.png
  5. details5-copy_1574185660185.png
  6. details6_1574034895679.png

Chameleon contains symbols and templates for both desktop and mobile applications (340 basic symbols and components with 60+ web and mobile templates) for you to adjust and use in your projects. It was created with Atomic Design Principles as a base line, with up-to-date industry best practices (4x and 8x dp grid for best possible scaling, 12 column layout for responsiveness, icon bounding boxes and more). With Chameleon you can create a lot of different products – it is suited for big multi-platform, multi-system apps as well as simple web pages.

You can download it for free at UI8: https://ui8.net/gui-kit-point/products/chameleon-design-system-for-sketch

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Mateusz Małys
Mateusz Małys
Product designer passionate about meaningful experiences

More by Mateusz Małys

View profile
    • Like