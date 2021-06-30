Chameleon contains symbols and templates for both desktop and mobile applications (340 basic symbols and components with 60+ web and mobile templates) for you to adjust and use in your projects. It was created with Atomic Design Principles as a base line, with up-to-date industry best practices (4x and 8x dp grid for best possible scaling, 12 column layout for responsiveness, icon bounding boxes and more). With Chameleon you can create a lot of different products – it is suited for big multi-platform, multi-system apps as well as simple web pages.

You can download it for free at UI8: https://ui8.net/gui-kit-point/products/chameleon-design-system-for-sketch