Henrique Abraão

Illustrative Poster - Birdwatching (Academic Project)

Henrique Abraão
Henrique Abraão
  • Save
Illustrative Poster - Birdwatching (Academic Project) poster illustration
Download color palette

A stencil poster commenting on the overuse of social media.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Henrique Abraão
Henrique Abraão

More by Henrique Abraão

View profile
    • Like