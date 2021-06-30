Verónica Aguilar

Oh Diosas - Logo and branding

Verónica Aguilar
Verónica Aguilar
  • Save
Oh Diosas - Logo and branding illustration lettering branding graphic design packaging brand
Download color palette

This is the final logo for Oh Diosas, the illustrations were made by my friend @Chisae_Tanaka.
Let us know your thoughts

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Verónica Aguilar
Verónica Aguilar

More by Verónica Aguilar

View profile
    • Like