Oleh Harlamov for Zajno Crew
Happy Pride 🌈 love
Today is the last day of the glorious Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈

We made this illustration in the hopes that the celebration, respect, acceptance, and joy-of-life last all year round and never stop

Love wins ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
