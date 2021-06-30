Oh Diosas - Lettering logotype

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Oh Diosas is a t-shirts brand created to embrace the latina power in the community.
I created this custom lettering logo for their branding.
The final logo comes with an amazing illustration made by my talented friend Chisa, check the next post to see it live.