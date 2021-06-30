Vanessa K Verdugo

First Logo Evolution

First Logo Evolution
Playing around with colors, themes, and styles until a shorter logo consisting of only my initials was picked. Aligning all aspects with my brand, I used color contrast to narrow down a color scheme. I ultimately decided on the color scheme found on the last page. This logo is now live on my website.

Tools Used: Canva and Figma

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
